Bobby Sessions & Royce Da 5'9" Team Up For "Still Alive"

Mitch Findlay
September 15, 2020 11:14
Still Alive
Bobby Sessions Feat. Royce Da 5'9"

Bobby Sessions enlists Royce Da 5'9" for an intricate reflection on the socio-political climate with "Still Alive."


In the wake of a tumultuous political climate sweeping the United States of America, Bobby Sessions and Royce Da 5'9" have connected to reflect on the circumstances. As the opening track on his recent album RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price Of Freedom, Sessions opts to set a smooth tone with "Still Alive," a song that highlights' the strengths of his focused pen game. "The President embarrassing, he wanna call us thugs," raps Sessions, his cadence weary. "Hysteria, Babylon, Sodom and Gomorrah / treat us worse than animals, that's just how it goes /  America infected and the county's been exposed."

As the instrumental builds, Session's cadence becomes more explosive, a reflection of the tension simmering throughout the country. While some might be reticent to explore politically-charged music, given how oversaturated politics have become in general, these topics remain important to explore all the same. On that note, Royce Da 5'9" has opted to use his own voice as a weapon, matching Sessions' own intensity with a potent dose of topical bars. "Securing commas with cons, common as camaraderie / Ominous dons, mama I'm just Ahmaud Arbery / damn these rap dreams, both my granny and Annie Maxine were crack fiend and anti-vaccine." 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Securing commas with cons, common as camaraderie
Ominous dons, mama I'm just Ahmaud Arbery
Damn these rap dreams,
Both my granny and Annie Maxine were crack fiend and anti-vaccine

