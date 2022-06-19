Lara Saget, the daughter of the legendary comedian Bob Saget, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in honor of her late father. Bob passed away back in January after an unspecified trauma to his head.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” Lara's Father's Day post began. “He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”



She continued: "I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always. I commit to doing the same. The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love."

In addition to Lara, Bob had two other daughters, Aubrey, 35, and Jennifer, 29, with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. The two divorced in 1997 and Saget went on to marry Kelly Rizzo in October 2018.

In addition to his stand-up, the iconic comedian was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House. He was also the original host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

"I love you infinitely, dad," Lara concluded. "Happy Father’s Day."

