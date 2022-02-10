There has been heavy speculation surrounding the circumstances leading to the untimely death of Bob Saget. A month after the Full House icon passed away, his family has come forward with information regarding Saget's cause of death. It was back on January 9 that the actor was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Orlando, Florida, and since that time, his friends, family, and fans have come together in an outpouring of devastation at the news of his passing.

On Wednesday (February 9), news was released that Saget died from head trauma. While the cause of death has been determined, the mystery of how that injury occurred remains.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

There were rumors that Saget suffered from heart failure or something similar, but that can now be laid to rest.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family shared in a statement. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," they continued. "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

We continue to offer our condolences.

