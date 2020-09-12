B.o.B Offers Up A Banger With "Neon Demon"

B.o.B is one of those artists, who as of late, has made more headlines for his beliefs than his music. Of course, this is in reference to the fact that B.o.B believes the earth is flat, despite the overwhelming evidence that suggests otherwise. Regardless, B.o.B is still making music and his fans are always eager to hear it. For instance, B.o.B just dropped his new project Somnia and fans are already picking out their favorite tracks.

One of the standouts on the project is a more lowkey banger called "Neon Demon." On this track, we see B.o.B changing up his flow and delivering braggadocious lyrics that certainly see him at his most confident. Overall, it's a great track and it's definitely worth a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Porsche 911, emergency whip (Yeah)

Her head so fire, emergency bitch, uh (Look at that demon)

Bust on her hair like a perm and I bust where her perm is and shit

Keisha, them edges is newborns, I bust and then board on a bitch