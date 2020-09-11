B.o.B. Drops Off "Somnia" Album Ft. Big K.R.I.T.

Bobby Ray is back to bless your Friday (September 11). There were once rumors that B.o.B. was working on his final album, but his fans have been thankful that the day hasn't yet come for the rapper to hang up his mic. His latest project is titled Somnia, and it's a 10-track effort with one lone feature from Big K.R.I.T. Like many of B.o.B.'s projects, Somnia packs an impressive punch that leaves fans wishing there were more tracks on the record, but considering he's been working on multiple projects at once, we're sure to receive more music from B.o.B. sooner than we think.

“I’m making like three albums at the same time,” he told XXL back in May. “I’m working on a project, me and Sonny Digital working on an album. I just finished my album, Somnia. I just, there’s rumors me and T.I. might be working on an album. I don’t know man.” While we await more news of B.o.B.'s upcoming projects, stream Somnia and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. After Hourzzz

2. ZZZ's

3. Neon Demon

4. PRessure

5. Purpose ft. Big K.R.I.T.

6. 40 Dollazzz

7. DIRT

8. So Soon

9. Sizzy Sity

10. Black Mirror