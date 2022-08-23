It’s been a while since we’ve heard from B.o.B, but the Georgia born rapper is now speaking out in a rare interview to address longstanding accusations that he promotes anti-semitism and holocaust denial. The “Nothing On You” rapper was scheduled to headline “Welcome Week” at University of Central Florida earlier in the month, until his 2016 track “Flatline” resurfaced, causing UCF students to petition his performance.

Students and staff claim that “ Flatline” pushes conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic views, with one member of UCF’s Jewish community saying, “We don’t need this performance. We don’t need him here. There’s another wonderful performer Bee Miller will be there and there’s a slew of other wonderful events."

On Tuesday (August 23), TMZ caught up with B.o.B as he opened up about the show’s cancellation and his infamous controversial track, sharing “There were threats to cancel the show, but everything got worked out. I feel like a lot of things got blown out of proportion from that whole time period. ” The “Airplanes” star added, “I just feel like I don’t really have any ill intentions in my heart, and I’m an honorable person. I treat people respectfully. I’m not prejudiced. And I feel like you can’t really stop somebody, you can’t cancel somebody like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B.o.B (@bob)

This isn’t the first time Bobby Ray's conspiracy theories have caused the issues in the star's life. In 2020, he revealed that at one point, he feared for his life after sharing his opinions that the Earth is flat. He told HipHop DX, "Anybody that speaks truth to power or says controversial things ends up dead. I was for sure, I was like, ‘They gon' try and get me, bruh."

See what else B.o.B. had to say below.

[via]