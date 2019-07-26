Blueface has been heating up the streets but he's also been dealing with heat from the LAPD. As "Thotiana" began to take on a life of its own, the rapper was hit with three felony charges for gun possession following an arrest in Los Angeles. Now, the LAPD hasn't had a great reputation when it comes to their relationship with the Black and Latino community, hence N.W.A.'s "Fuck Tha Police." According to TMZ, Blueface and his legal team have accused the arresting officers of racially profiling the rapper.



Police accused Blueface of carrying illegal firearms that were loaded after they heard that there were rappers hanging out in downtown Los Angeles with large sums of cash and a ton of jewelry. According to the LAPD, they actually went downtown to protect these rappers because they felt that they could've been easily targetted. That's when they claim Blueface and the people he was with tossed guns and ran off. Blueface's lawyer said the reason they arrested Blueface is that he was looking nervous.

Blueface and his legal team filed documents against the LAPD refuting their claims on what happened. His lawyers denied that he had any weapons on his person and denied the police's claim that he made "furtive movement toward his waistband." They said the police officers might have a history of racial and ethnic prejudice. Additionally, they believe the officers have previously written false police reports.

We'll keep you updated on the case.