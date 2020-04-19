Blue Ivy Carter is making sure that everyone knows just how important it is to wash their hands in order to get rid of germs, especially during a global pandemic. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest offspring took it upon herself to show the world what can happen if you don't wash your hands properly, using an effective visual aid to really get the point across. Blue's grandmother, Tina Knowles, posted her 8-year-old granddaughter's science experiment on Instagram, in which Blue uses a bowl of water and pepper to represent of the COVID-19 virus microbes.

"My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus," Tina wrote on the post. Blue begins the sanitation demonstration by greeting her viewers, explaining exactly what she'll be doing today. "Hey y'all," Blue says, as the camera captures an overhead shot of a bowl of water and pepper. "While we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too. This is why it's important to wash your hands." She proceeds to dip her finger into a ramekin full of "a mixture of a lot of different types of soap." Blue then takes the same finger and puts it into the bowl of water and pepper, causing the pepper particles to rapidly spread toward the outer edges of the bowl.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"This is why it's very important to wash your hands," Blue says. "Because if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick. So, peace out. I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love y'all, bye." You heard the girl: wash your hands everyone!

[Via]