New information has come forward about BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors. Based on tax filings, Cullors used charity funds to finance her friends and family for "consulting services" and charter a private flight.

The tax filings reveal that Cullors paid the father of her child nearly $970K and her brother received more than $840K - services included security, live event production and other creative services. Leaders of the organization have tried to justify the security expense paid to her brother, Paul Cullors as the foundation's protection; former police professionals could not be entrusted to run security for BLM.

Jeritt Clark/Getty Images

Among the firms that received money from the organization, a consulting firm run by Shalomyah Bowers was paid more than $2.1M to provide BLM operational support, including staffing, fundraising, and other services. Bowers is also BLM's board secretary and formerly served as deputy executive director.

Cullors resigned from BLM last year after coming under scrutiny over the charity's finances. Despite leaving, she has repeatedly denied claims that she used money from BLM for personal matters. She alleges that all purchases and transactions - plus her $6M Los Angeles home - were legitimate.

The latest document latest tax documents come after Cullors came under fire for receiving a $120K check for "consulting fees" from BLM. The former leader did admit that at one point, her mother, sister, and brother were employed by the organization.

This is the foundation's first public financial reveal since incorporation in 2017. Despite spending more than $37M on services and expenses, the BLM movement is still worth millions of dollars.

