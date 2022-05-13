Last weekend, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors made headlines after telling her Instagram followers that news host Candace Owens had shown up at her house "harassing" her while looking for answers about the $6 million mansion purchased under Cullors' tenure at the organization. Owens admitted to paying the activist a visit, although she denied having harassed her, and now, she's got the footage to prove it.

On Friday, May 13th, the media personality wrote, "BREAKING!! I am pre-releasing the footage of me showing up to ONE of the SIX mansions purchased by Patrisse Cullors/BLM over the last few years."

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"Remember last week when she hopped on Instagram and LIED claiming that she was unsafe and scared because I 'demanded' to see her?" the 33-year-old asked. "Remember what I told you she completely invented that narrative because I had no idea she was inside."

Owens clarified that she "simply showed up, spoke to a white security guard accompanied by a white dog THROUGH the gate—and then volunteered to leave because he wasn’t responding to my questions at all."





"It really is clown world out there," the conservative author wrote, going on to dub Cullors "an absolute fraud" and sharing that her full documentary will be released later this month, on May 23rd.

In the accompanying clip, we see footage from the ex-BLM employee's IG Live, alleging that Owens made her feel as though her family was unsafe and being harassed. After Cullors makes a claim, we cut to video of the Connecticut-born host outside the house, calmly speaking to security and, as she said, even offering to leave.





Patrisse Cullors recently sat down for an interview with the Associated Press, during which she admitted to having used the BLM mansion for personal parties on two occasions – once for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration, and again for her school-aged son's birthday party; read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

