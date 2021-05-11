It's been nearly 23 years since Mos Def and Talib Kweli offered their collaborative album as Black Star but only recently have there been any sort of update regarding the project. Kweli began teasing the project's arrival last summer. Last we heard, the duo are clearing samples on the project which is entirely produced by Madlib.



As Kweli's been embarking on his career as a podcaster, he and his Black Star partner yasiin bey joined Dave Chappelle for his newly launched podcast, The Midnight Miracle. The first two episodes dropped today and fans got a particular surprise when bey and Kweli unveiled a brand new single off of their forthcoming project. Though no title attached to it, the Madlib-produced single is floating around the internet under the title "Automatic."

Madlib and Kweli recently discussed the project's release with the producer claiming that the delay is currently on his end. He explained that he's still trying to identify certain samples on the project in order to move forward with clearance.

"The only thing I’ve got to do is figure out what I used for some of the songs,” Madlib told Kweli on The People's Champ podcast. “I’m the type of producer that just freestyles my beats. I don’t even really get what I’m doing, I just keep going, you know?”

The new track from Black Star in featured on "Gladiator Circus World (Side B)" of The Midnight Miracle podcast exclusively available on Luminary.

Are you excited for a new Black Star album?

