There were rumors floating around back in February 2018 that there was a collaborative project with Black Star and Madlib on the way. It was then that a Reddit user said he attended a Madlib show in Denver when Yasin Bey (Mos Def) surprised the audience with the news of a joint project. "I just got back from a Madlib DJ set in Denver, and Yasiin Bey made a surprise appearance, and announced a Blackstar & Madlib album dropping in 2018," the user stated. "He even mentioned it several times. Yasiin showed up after performing elsewhere in Denver with Talib Kweli the same night."



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It's approaching two years later and Talib has offered an update, sharing with Ebro Darden that the record is completed. The rapper called into Ebro's show while DJ Premier was there discussing his latest Gang Starr project, One of The Best Yet. "Black Star Madlib is a thing?” Ebro asked Talib. "Yes, that’s a confirmed thing," the rapper said before he joked, "I listen to it all the time."

Talib later added, "The project with Madlib is done." The only thing holding them up is working out the details of the drop. "We just trying to figure out when and how to release it," he added. Are you looking forward to this project?