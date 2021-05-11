At the tail end of last month, Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli and yasiin bey announced their forthcoming The Midnight Miracle podcast. Described as providing “a glimpse into a very interesting season in the lives of the three hosts and their friends, and features guests from among the country’s most influential cultural icons," the trio officially launched the salon-style show on Tuesday (May 11).

Housed on Luminary, a subscription-based podcast network, episode one and two of The Midnight Miracle debuted today on the platform. Episode One of the series is currently available for free of charge to all listeners on the Luminary app, across social media channels like Youtube and Instagram, and Apple Podcasts. The second episode and all subsequent ones will be available exclusively to Luminary subscribers.

The podcast will also be available to Luminary subscribers on Apple Podcasts soon when the platform launches its subscription offering later this month.

The first episode includes audio clips from Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, and music from the likes of Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Robert Glasper, The Roots, and Stevie Wonder. In episode two, Kweli and bey's hip-hop duo premiere new original music on the episode, which is their first new offerings in over 20 years. Featured guests include Questlove, Radio Rahim, Lamorne Morris, and Jon Hamm.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one. The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be,” said Chappelle about the podcast.

“Talib, Yasiin, and Dave each bring deep wells of perspective to The Midnight Miracle. The conversations between them and their friends are humorous and profound, and the show is edited in a truly unique fashion. We are really proud to be a home for groundbreaking audio like this,” said Mark Silverstein, Luminary Chief Content Officer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Midnight Miracle (@midnightmiracle)

Let us know if you'll be tuning in down below.