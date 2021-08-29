Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is tasked with continuing the story of the titular character, although we lost Chadwick Boseman to his battle with cancer a year ago. Director Ryan Coogler went through several re-writes to try and honor Boseman's legacy as best he could.

Many fans believe Marvel will use a mix of old footage from Boseman's time as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame and also utilizing a stuntman in full costume with a mask on. However, we'll have to wait and see what really happens.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is filming now in Atlanta and Boston, and set photos have leaked that show Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross and Dominique Thorne's RiRi Williams. Williams is a young Black girl who reverses engineers Tony Stark's armor and becomes Ironheart.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She will debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but her own solo series is also set to hit Disney+ next year. Everett Ross was in Black Panther and Civil War, so it will be cool to catch up with him again. Check out the set photos below and let us know how you think the MCU will handle the Black Panther script without Boseman.