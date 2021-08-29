Lupita Nyong'o, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo, and more reflected on Chadwick Boseman, one year after the legendary actor's death. The Black Panther star died shockingly in 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me," Nyong'o wrote on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself and Boseman sharing a laugh.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Davis, who appeared alongside Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, wrote: "This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!"

Josh Gad also reposted a screenshot of some of the last text messages he shared with the late actor.

"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt," he wrote, quote-tweeting his original post. "But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever."

Boseman is survived by his wife, Simone Ledward. The couple did not have any children.

