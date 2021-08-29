Lupita Nyong'o, Viola Davis, and more shared tributes to Chadwick Boseman on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Lupita Nyong'o, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo, and more reflected on Chadwick Boseman, one year after the legendary actor's death. The Black Panther star died shockingly in 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.
"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me," Nyong'o wrote on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself and Boseman sharing a laugh.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Davis, who appeared alongside Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, wrote: "This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!"
Josh Gad also reposted a screenshot of some of the last text messages he shared with the late actor.
"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt," he wrote, quote-tweeting his original post. "But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever."
Boseman is survived by his wife, Simone Ledward. The couple did not have any children.
