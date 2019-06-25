Continuing on with its reputation as being the one-stop-shop for all things reality television, the VH1 network is once again expanding its Black Ink Crew franchise. The original series began in New York and then moved on to Chicago, and now it's being announced that the third installment will make its way to the West Coast.

Black Ink Crew: Compton is slated for a July 30 premiere date that will kick-off with a two-hour episode. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles-based series will star Danny "KP" Kilpatrick, the longtime partner and rumored husband of Proud Family actress Kyla Pratt. Black Ink Crew: Compton will show "KP and his crew at IAM Compton, the first-ever tattoo shop in Compton," Deadline writes. "It uses as backdrop the California town known for its musical influence and iconic street art. KP, famed tattoo artist and visionary whose clients have included Diddy and Taraji P. Henson, is bringing his team of artists into the community and are using their creative energy to make a change while creating a 'safe zone' in the city he calls home."

KP, who refers to himself as the "Prince of Compton," will be working alongside his artists Lemeir, Nessie, Ink Drippin, Vudu Dahl, Tim, and Barbie. The cast of characters are described as:

Lemeir hails from Philadelphia and knows what it takes to make it in a tough neighborhood, turning street knowledge into serious business acumen. Nessie is a tattooist, lyricist and muralist who’s friends with Lemeir from Philly. Ink Drippin was raised in Compton as a talented, free-spirited lothario who is very popular with the ladies. Vudu Dahl is an apprentice and prodigy in the tattoo world. Tim is the I AM shop manager, KP’s cousin and right-hand man to the operation. Barbie is the shop receptionist and a long-time friend of KP’s who sprinkles a whole lot of style, class and sass to the I AM team.

