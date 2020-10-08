Black Hippy Went Absolutely Mad On "Black Lip Bastard Remix"

Though we never found ourselves blessed with a Black Hippy album, the collective of Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock have provided no shortage of classic tunes throughout the years. And perhaps none hits harder than the Black Hippy remix of Ab-Soul's "Black Lip Bastard," an anthem that found each member channeling the spirit of underground hip-hop to the fullest. Which is to say, prioritizing bars and attitude, a combination that imbues this one with plenty of charismatic character.

Kicking off with a playfully lewd verse from Kendrick Lamar, who namedrops Nicki Minaj and Rihanna in a devilish scheme, it doesn't take long for the competitive spirit to kick in. Each rapper seems eager to arise with the standout verse, though never at the expense of the song's cohesion. While fans will likely debate who took the crown in comment sections for years to come, it feels difficult to ignore Jay Rock's mighty contribution, in which he relentlessly attacks the ominous instrumental with a barrage of heavy-hitting punches.

On today's Throwback Thursday (though let's be honest, there's room for a throwback track every day), celebrate a moment where Black Hippy came through to deliver one for the hip-hop heads. Who do you think stole the show on this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Mama taught you better, never clash with a giant

Unless you David, remember my n***a, I'm not Goliath

Feel the wrath of this titan

Hit some water, call it Poseidon

Wig out, then hit your ass with a trident

Money on the table my nigga, you know I'm all in

If rap was a drink, you wine, ni*ga I'm all gin