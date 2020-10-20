mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blacc Zacc Announces New Album & Releases "Tennis" Single

Alex Zidel
October 20, 2020 16:39
Blacc Zacc releases his new single "Tennis" from his upcoming album "803 Legend".


Blacc Zacc was recently praised by DaBaby as one of his main inspirations.

"Blacc Zacc been rich by the way," said the superstar rapper. "He made me wanna get some money. He was rich before me."

The two work together as part of South Coast Music Group, becoming two of the biggest rappers out of Carolina. Obviously, DaBaby's popularity reached a height that not many predicted but Blacc Zacc is creeping his way to the top too, announcing that, this week, he'll be releasing his new album. He dropped his brand new single "Tennis" to break the news.

Due out on Friday, Blacc Zacc's new album 803 Legend will include "Tennis". If the project sounds anything like the new single, you can guarantee that people will be tuned in to see what he's got up his sleeve.

Have a listen and stay tuned for 803 Legend this week.

Quotable Lyrics:

How the f*ck you gon' tell a rich n***a how to spend it?
Got a million from the label, but I'm really independent
Took the budget money, flip it, it was triple when I finished
So I ain't goin' back and forth with you like it's tennis

