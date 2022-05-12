mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Provides 23 Tracks On His Newest Album "4LIFE"

Lawrencia Grose
May 12, 2022 09:45
4LIFE
Blac Youngsta

The Memphis native collabed with rappers from his hometown like Pooh Shiesty, Big 30, and Lil Migo.


Blac Youngsta is a southern artist who is known for putting his reality into his rhymes. He signed to Yo Gotti's label, Collective Music Group, often referred to as CMG, back in 2015. Since then, the now 32-year-old has garnered popularity not only from his talent but his personality as well. Youngsta, born Sammie Marquez Benson, displays his humorous persona both in and out of his music. 

After dropping his last project, F*ck Everybody 3, in 2020, Youngsta is back with an abundance of music for his fans who have waited patiently on his return. His newest album, 4LIFE, is made up of 23 hardcore, bass-thumping tracks similar to what he's created in the past. He included features from some of hip-hop's finest like 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, and more.
The rapper released two of the songs from the album earlier this year-- "Can't Spell" and "Threat." He's been promoting the project heavily across social media, and now it's out for the world to enjoy.
Stream the album on Apple Music and Spotify now. 

1. Can't Spell

2. Shoot at Some

3. Nobody (feat. 21 Savage)

4. We Kept the Receipts

5. Tru Colors

6. Threat (ft. 42 Dugg)

7. Stop Sign (ft. Big 30 & Pooh Shiesty)

8. Anythang

9. Go Ho

10. Field Goal (ft. Yo Gotti)

11. What Goes Around Comes Around

12. Exactly

13. Locked In (ft. Lil Jairmy & Rylo Rodriguez)

14. Hit (ft. Luh Kel)

15. I'm Assuming

16. Money

17. Dear Grandma

18. I Believe

19. Lie to Me (ft. Lil Migo)

20. Walking Shit

21. Steppas (ft. CY-Yung)

22. Continue

23. Everybody Die

