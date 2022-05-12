Blac Youngsta Provides 23 Tracks On His Newest Album "4LIFE"

After dropping his last project, F*ck Everybody 3, in 2020, Youngsta is back with an abundance of music for his fans who have waited patiently on his return. His newest album, 4LIFE, is made up of 23 hardcore, bass-thumping tracks similar to what he's created in the past. He included features from some of hip-hop's finest like 21 Savage , 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

The rapper released two of the songs from the album earlier this year-- "Can't Spell" and "Threat." He's been promoting the project heavily across social media, and now it's out for the world to enjoy.

Stream the album on Apple Music and Spotify now.