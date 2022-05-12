Blac Youngsta Provides 23 Tracks On His Newest Album "4LIFE"

Blac Youngsta is a southern artist who is known for putting his reality into his rhymes. He signed to Yo Gotti's label, Collective Music Group, often referred to as CMG, back in 2015. Since then, the now 32-year-old has garnered popularity not only from his talent but his personality as well. Youngsta, born Sammie Marquez Benson, displays his humorous persona both in and out of his music.
1. Can't Spell
2. Shoot at Some
3. Nobody (feat. 21 Savage)
4. We Kept the Receipts
5. Tru Colors
6. Threat (ft. 42 Dugg)
7. Stop Sign (ft. Big 30 & Pooh Shiesty)
8. Anythang
9. Go Ho
10. Field Goal (ft. Yo Gotti)
11. What Goes Around Comes Around
12. Exactly
13. Locked In (ft. Lil Jairmy & Rylo Rodriguez)
14. Hit (ft. Luh Kel)
15. I'm Assuming
16. Money
17. Dear Grandma
18. I Believe
19. Lie to Me (ft. Lil Migo)
20. Walking Shit
21. Steppas (ft. CY-Yung)
22. Continue
23. Everybody Die