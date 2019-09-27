mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Youngsta Drops Remix To "Cut Up" Featuring Tory Lanez & G-Eazy

Erika Marie
September 27, 2019 04:55
Cut Up (Remix)
Blac Youngsta Feat. Tory Lanez & G-Eazy

Breathing life into his single with a few new additions.


Less than 24 hours after reports circulated that he'd been arrested, Blac Youngsta shares the remix to his single, "Cut Up." The rapper was reportedly taken into custody in Houston after police found three firearms inside of a vehicle that Youngsta was a passenger in. The rapper was reportedly taken to Harris County Jail in downtown Houston, and there hasn't been news regarding his release.

Meanwhile, Youngsta and his team aren't going to let any rumored trouble with the law deter him from rolling out new music. The Memphis rapper recently delivered his single "Forgiveness," and now he returns with his Tory Lanez and G-Eazy-assisted remix. The original version of the song comes from Youngsta's three-track mixtape of the same name that he released in May, and it looks like he's still breathing life into his five-month-old-project. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You don't f*ck wit' broke n*ggas
Baby neither do I
P*ssy good I flew her to the Four Seasons Dubai
Last night my favorite stripper said she need a new client
I looked at her like b*tch I'm the reason you fly

Blac Youngsta
Blac Youngsta Tory Lanez G-Eazy
