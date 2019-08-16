Blac Youngsta Pours His Heart Out On "Court Tomorrow"

The rapper may have been drawing inspiration from his past legal troubles.

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta has been making waves, and earlier this year he delivered his three-track EP Cut Up. Featured on the brief album is a track titled "Court Tomorrow," and on Thursday, Youngsta dropped off the visual to the single. It seems as if art met real-life with "Court Tomorrow" as Youngsta has been in trouble with the law in the past. On the song, Youngsta raps about wanting to make a better life for his family, but first, he has to take care of his legal issues. He shares his struggles with balancing success with the streets, and says that people only hit him up when they need something from him.

Back in 2017, Youngsta was accused of being connected to a shooting involving fellow rapper Young Dolph. Police alleged that Youngsta and his associates shot up Dolph's SUV upwards of 100 times. Youngsta surrendered himself to police and was charged with multiple counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle. He maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and earlier this year, the charges against him were dropped.