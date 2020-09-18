Blac Youngsta & Moneybagg Yo Link Up On "Code Red" Ft. DaBaby, City Girls, Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg

It was just days ago when Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta shared with fans that they'd decided to put their solo project releases on hold in order to sare a joint album. On Friday (September 18), the two Memphis rappers linked up to give us Code Red, a 13-track project with all of the familiar Grind City sounds that fans have grown to love. Earlier this week, Moneybagg and Youngsta joined together on Instagram Live to trade compliments as they praised each other's style.

"You one of my favorites when it comes to lyrics and bars and sh*t, bro," said Blac Youngsta "So, me doing a [project] with you... come on man." Initially, Moneybagg didn't seem sold on the idea, but he was able to be swayed. "Me and you dropping, I feel like we gon' put something together right now and drop our sh*t, say f*ck our sh*t and drop that sh*t together," Moneybagg said. "F*ck our solo sh*t. We got to do that, bro."

Code Red features additional vocals from Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, City Girls, DaBaby, Lil Migo, Big Homiie G, Big30, Pooh Shiesty, and Moneybagg's girlfriend, Ari Fletcher. Stream the project and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Birthplace - Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta

2. Super Hot - Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta

3. Sad Sum - Moneybagg Yo

4. Truth Be Told - Blac Youngsta

5. New Chain - Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta ft. Yo Gotti

6. Trickin Ass N*gga - Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta

7. Brain Dead - Moneybagg Yo ft. Ari

8. Gunsmoke - Blac Youngsta ft. 42 Dugg

9. Blind - Moeybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta

10. Demons - Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta

11. Said Sum Remix - Moneybagg Yo ft. City Girls & DaBaby

12. You Can See - Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta ft. Lil Migo & Big Homiie G

13. SRT - Moneybagag Yo & Blac Youngsta ft Big30 & Pooh Shiesty