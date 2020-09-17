mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Moneybagg Yo Returns With "Said Sum (Remix)" Ft. DaBaby & City Girls

Erika Marie
September 17, 2020 01:20
The rappers add to the "Said Sum" hype with a few more verses to the hit single.


He was having a hard time hearing the naysayers on his track "Said Sum," so he called on a few of his rap star friends to bring some clarity to the remix.  Moneybagg Yo closed out the month of June by sharing his viral hit single "Said Sum," and now he's returned with the updated version featuring City Girls and DaBaby.

When the track was first released, there were a few lyrics that caused a bit of a stir as the rapper was accused of slick-dissing his fellow celebrities—specifically his girlfriend Ari Fletcher's ex, Gervonta Davis. Moneybagg never spoke on the controversy, but "Said Sum" has become a social media phrase where people send sub shots to foes they may be beefing with. On the remix, DaBaby gives a smooth verse about enjoying his come up while the City Girls stayed true to their brand and boasted about relishing in the finer things in life. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I hop out the backseat just like a boss
I two-tone the Maybach
My seats Ronald Reagan
It came wit the pillow, I came from the pavement
Thought somebody said I ain't made it

MoneyBagg Yo City Girls DaBaby
SONGS Moneybagg Yo Returns With "Said Sum (Remix)" Ft. DaBaby & City Girls
