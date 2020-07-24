mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blac Chyna & Trippie Redd Put Their Money First With "Cash Only"

Keenan Higgins
July 24, 2020 12:07
In her latest attempt at turning heads, Blac Chyna enters the realms of rap by dropping a new song titled "Cash Only" featuring a guest verse from Trippie Redd.


Blac Chyna has made her mark on the hip-hop community in more ways than one, but now she's doing so by actually dropping music in the form of a new single titled "Cash Only," assisted by none other than Trippie Red.

Blac Chyna Trippie Redd Cash Only
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

While not as surprising as her appearance at the Oscars earlier this year (seen above), Black Chyna rapping on "Cash Only" does make for a proper "WTF?" moment to say the least. It was pretty obvious that many female emcees would pop up with new material following Nicki Minaj's recent pregnancy announcement and expected break from the game, but we weren't expecting the reality TV divas to be dropping bars as well. Then again, the game is built for anybody willing to step to the mic, right?

Listen to Blac Chyna spit bars alongside Trippie Redd on their new collaborative single "Cash Only," then let us know your honest opinions down below in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm down to go through it, I get me to it, no doubt about it, no question
I went and got it and went through and been through and now I just get to it easy, no pressure
They say I been working, I said "B*tch, you guessed it," acting like I deserve this, I'm flexin'
Hot girl for real, I can't pull up on you in no Lexus, I like them brand new Mercedes, uh
I can't let nobody play me, I need a new check on the daily, uh
I used to be looking for love, but now I fell crazy in love with this paper

