The Academy Awards are always a fun-filled event for Hollywood's elite and, while it may feel as though it's the longest three hours of your life while watching it at home, it's generally a good time for members of the film industry who have personally been invited to the ceremony. Parasite made a big splash last night, becoming the first-ever non-English speaking film to win Best Picture, also taking home some of the other important categories. Among the most high-profile guests of the evening were Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, and pretty much everybody that you could imagine from your favorite movies. For some reason, Blac Chyna was also walking the red carpet and social media justifiably wondered why, reacting appropriately in a very quick manner.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"How did Blac Chyna get an invite to the Oscars," asked one person on Twitter, which was a sentiment shared by thousands. The reality star was trending on the social network last night and, upon verifying the reason why, fans noticed that it was because of her extremely random appearance at the Academy Awards. Blac Chyna was not a star in Little Women, Parasite, Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, or any of the other nominated films. Her reality show was not, and likely never will be, recognized by The Academy so, why was she there? That question is still up in the air. One thing is for sure though: she looked damn good even though her red carpet presence was dubious.

If Blac Chyna can get an invite to the Academy Awards, so can you. Get your finesse on in time for next year.

