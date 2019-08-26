Bishop Nehru Celebrates His Birthday With "Made For This"

Bishop Nehru's #NehruvianTuesday got pushed up a day to commemorate the rapper's birthday. To celebrate, he's teamed up with producer Brady Watt for his new single, "Made For This." The rapper floats over Watt production as he reflects on overcoming adversity and being determined to come up top. It's a smooth effort like last week's #NehruvianTuesday offering, "wait.." and the rapper continues to showcase his melodic delivery on the record. "Made For This" marks the first single off of Bishop and Brady Watt's joint project, The Real Book Vol.1 which is due out on Aug. 30th.

Bishop Nehru hasn't been quiet in the least this year but he has yet to reveal plans for a new project. In 2018, the rapper came through with Elevators, a mixtape exclusively produced by MF Doom and Kaytranada. By December, he decided to give fans a little gift for the holidays with his Nehruvian Holidays mixtape.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the one who played dumb so colors come so I show mine

Had to keep hits comin' out so I'm bussin' like he in the zone hive

Only thinkin' 'bout thumbin' through new hunnids, feelin' it's go time

Haters can't say nothin', whole show bumpin', shit get so live