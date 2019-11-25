The tale is as old as time. Singer meets singer, singer falls in love with singer, and the singers then bring passion to their performances together. The dynamic of a couple performing on stage can often cross boundaries other performances cannot and, as a result, bring excitement to those watching because of it. Well, for Billy Porter and Taylor Swift, watching Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes almost kiss while performing at the AMA's was a moment of pure elation. One can only imagine how their fandom must feel.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

Mendes and Cabello know how to bring the heat anywhere they go and the AMA stage was not excluded. Taylor Swift and Billy Porter sat side by side with faces of jubilation as Camila and Shawn almost kissed during their performance of their duet "Señorita". The famous couple has all eyes on them as many believe the relationship to be staged. Whether their relationship is authentic or not, Mendes and Cabello know how to steam things up, so the fans might as well enjoy the show. Billy Porter and Taylor Swift definitely did!

Shawn and Camila won the award for Best Collaboration for "Señorita". Congratulations to the couple!