Billy McFarland, the controversial co-founder of the infamous Fyre Festival, reportedly has to meet several special conditions to maintain his freedom, after recently being released from prison. The disgraced businessman had pleaded guilty to 2 counts of wire fraud over the disastrous festival back in 2018.

Among the conditions McFarland will be forced to go along with are taking prescribed meds, paying his outstanding bills, and participating in an outpatient mental health treatment program, McFarland's attorney, Jason Russo, reportedly told TMZ. McFarland will be on supervised release for the next three years.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Additionally, McFarland's probation officer will be allowed to search his belongings at any time on suspicion of any violation.

McFarland's original sentence included 6 years in prison for the disaster of a festival.

Andy King, who became a viral internet meme for his appearance in the Netflix documentary, Fyre, has hope for McFarland's future.

“I haven’t been to prison and hopefully I never will go, but you do hear many different stories of how prison can change people drastically,” he recently told Rolling Stone. “Maybe I’m hoping that’s the case, that he’s more of a changed person.

McFarland is now working on paying back the $26 million he owes to the victims of the festival. TMZ reports that he's considering working on a book or film.

[Via]