Billie Eilish Gets Real About Fame With "NDA"

Kevin Quinitchett
July 09, 2021 13:18
NDA
Billie Eilish
Produced by FINNEAS

Is Billie Eilish referring to her crazed stalker in "NDA?"


Billie Eilish's latest drop "NDA" is the fifth single from her upcoming second studio album Happier Than Ever. Eilish's found fame thanks to her trademark soft, yet high quality vocals paired with her own unique brand of alternative production. No matter how talented a performer is, a life of fame is not an easy one. Judging by the lyrics, Eilish has some stuff on her mind regarding the subject.

"Got a stalker walkin' up and down the street...says he's Satan and he'd like to meet," Eilish sings in the first verse. These lines could possibly be alluding to a situation she faced with a reported stalker earlier in the year. While persistently attempting to invade Eilish's privacy, the stalker went by the name Adam Lucifer.

The music video is presented in black and white and features Eilish singing while narrowly avoiding being hit by cars. Check out, and stay tuned for her sophomore album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Didn't change my number, made him shut his mouth
At least I gave him something he can cry about
I thought about my future, but I want it now, oh-oh
Want it now, mm-mm-mm

 

