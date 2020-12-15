She's the gem we didn't know we needed on Twitter, but Dionne Warwick has been the highlight for many social media users. We've previously reported on Warwick interacting with Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, and it looks as if she's secured a collaboration with one, if not both, of the hitmakers. The 80-year-old returned on Monday (December 14) to compliment Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish's vocals, but a mishap with her name caused Twitter to erupt.



Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

"I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals. @billieeilish," the legendary singer tweeted. As expected, the public thought that Warwick was poking fun at Eilish, but the singer returned to say that she was under the impression that "William Eyelash" was Eilish's name because of Saturday Night Live.

"I thought her name was William Eyelash from the @nbcsnl performance. I do know her name is Billie now," she wrote. "She is singing like it is Halloween." Warwick was also highlighted on the recent episode of SNL, and unlike her ire toward Wendy Williams for being mentioned on her show, the singer welcomed the sketch comedy's inclusion.

Check out a few posts below.