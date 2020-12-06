Legendary singer Dionne Warwick was trending on Twitter, Saturday, after going back and forth with Chance The Rapper regarding the origin of his rap name.

David Crotty / Getty Images

"Hi, @chancetherapper," she wrote. "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this."

"I am now Dionne the Singer," Warwick joked.

Chance was blown away by the acknowledgment from the iconic singer.

"Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!" he said. "I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you."

"Of course I know you," responded Warwick. "You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you."

She added that “Holy,” by “Justin the Bieber” and Chance the Rapper “is one of my favorite songs right now.” The single was released last month as the first from Bieber's upcoming sixth studio album.

Warwick wasn't done after Chance. Next, she tweeted at The Weeknd.

"The Weeknd is next," she said. "Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?"

“If you have ‘The’ in your name I’m coming for you. I need answers today.”

"I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day," The Weeknd responded.

[Via]