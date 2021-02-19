She was recently boasting about how much she's grown to love fame after despising being in the spotlight, but there are pitfalls with celebrity culture that aren't as flashy as those paparazzi lights. Over the years, we've reported on dozens of entertainers turning to the legal system to protect themselves from overzealous fans who can't take "no" for an answer. We most recently shared that G-Eazy chose to get a restraining order against a woman who has been lurking outside of his home and harassing him, and on Thursday (February 18), it's reported that Billie Eilish followed suit.



Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

According to the New York Daily News, Eilish has been pestered by a man who has allegedly been stalking her home in Los Angeles. It's said that 23-year-old John Matthews Hearle has been threatening the 19-year-old singer while visiting her home that she shares with both of her parents. Eilish has received a temporary restraining order and in court documents, the singer shares her fear of Hearle.

“For nearly six months, an individual who has identified himself as John Matthews Hearle, a/k/a Adam Lucifer, has harassed and threatened me while he has camped outside a school across the street from my family’s home,” wrote Eilish. She added that Hearle has written "extremely disturbing and threatening" notes and stares at her while making a "throat slitting gesture" as she enters and exits. “Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is."

According to the singer, Hearle penned in one note that reads, “You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me." Eilish is deeply concerned for her own safety as well as the safety of her loved ones and has reportedly enlisted a 'round the clock security team that keeps watch for Hearle. Her attorneys will return to court in two weeks to learn if the restraining order will become permanent.

[via]