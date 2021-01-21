Billie Eilish And Rosalía Link Up For "Lo Vas A Olvidar"

Grammy-award winning artists Billie Eilish and Rosalía joined forces this week for sensual new track "Lo Vas A Olvidar." The track features the breathy, hauntingly beautiful vocals from both artists, singing in Spanish, which is new territory for 19-year-old Billie Eilish. Not only is this Eilish’s first single of 2021, but it is also her first-ever collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalía. The new track will be featured in an upcoming episode of HBO’s Euphoria,“Part 2: Jules,” which premieres on Friday.

Billie Eilish made history in 2020 after she won five awards at the Grammys, two of which included best new song and best new artist. Ever since then she has been breaking more boundaries, earning four new nominations at the 2021 Grammys, which are set to take place on March 14th. These nominations include Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media. Her highly-anticipated documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, premieres on February 26th.

Rosalía doesn’t shy away from making music history, either. In 2020, she collaborated on tracks with major artists like Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott. Most recently, Rosalía became the first-ever all-Spanish language music artist to be on the cover of Vogue Magazine for their January 2021 issue. Her upcoming album, R3, is one of the most highly-anticipated albums of the year and is sure to live up to her already insane legacy. Together, Billie Eilish and Rosalía are unstoppable.

Listen to "Lo Vas A Olvidar" and watch the official music video.

Quotable Lyrics

Love cannot be measured in a firm step

One day it sank and the next I can break

I needed to go 'cause I needed to know you don't need me

You reap what you sow, but it seems like you don't even see me