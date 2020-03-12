After an epic Grammy takeover like the one Billie Eilish had this year, it's only fitting that she would celebrate by buying herself an expensive gift. The 18-year-old singer may still be considered a newcomer on the music scene, but her star has risen into the stratosphere. She was still a minor when she became one of the leading pop stars in the world, and earlier this year she took home five Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. It was her first set of nominations.

Like other superstars, Billie decided to drop a few stacks on a chain. According to TMZ, the teen purchased a custom "5X" (five times) pendant that's reportedly "14-karat gold with black diamonds and was crafted by celebrity jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds of Koosh Jewelers." It's unclear just how much she spent on this one but your guess is as good as ours.

Aside from receiving attention over her acclaimed When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album, the young singer recently addressed body shamers during her live show. She shed the baggy clothes she usually wears and talked about unfavorable labels during a video interlude.