Following the forthcoming, No time To Die film, Daniel Craig's James Bond will be no more. It leaves behind the question as to just who will take on the next era of Bond, and Billie Eilish has offered up her take on the matter.

“Honestly, Michael B. Jordan would kill that s–t,” the singer said earlier in the week in an interview with Capital Breakfast. “I think he’d kill it.”

No time To Die will mark the end of the series of Craig films that have included Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. Eilish ties into all of this as she is the voice behind this film's theme song, making her the youngest artist to compose a James Bond theme song.

the premise of the new film finds Bond retired in Jamaica. Naturally, the solace is short-lived as he's tapped by an old friend from the CIA for help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist. Rami Malek takes on the role of the Bond villain this time around.

No Time to Die will debut in theaters in April.