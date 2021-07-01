Bill Cosby is reportedly considering a lawsuit against Montgomery County, following his release from prison, earlier this week. After being incarcerated for the last 3 years, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his indecent assault conviction on the technicality that a prior prosecutor reached an agreement with Cosby that would have prevented him from being criminally charged in the case.

According to TMZ, Cosby is meeting with his legal team, Thursday, to discuss potential options for legal recourse.



“This is the justice Mr. Cosby has been fighting for. They saw the light,” Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said, according to NBC News, after the ruling. “He was given a deal, and he had immunity. He should have never been charged.”

District Attorney Kevin Steele released a statement Wednesday condemning the decision: ″[Cosby] was found guilty by a jury and now goes free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime. My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law — including those who are rich, famous and powerful.”

