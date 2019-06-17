O.J. Simpson wasn't the only person acting a fool on social media this weekend. Father's Day marked the return of two of our former favorites to social media. First, former football star O.J. Simpson stepped onto Twitter and said he has some "getting even to do" in a video address. Then, Bill Cosby returned to the medium to wish all of his fellow fathers an amazing day, signing off as America's Favorite Dad.



With an overwhelming number of women coming forward to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct, it's difficult to believe that the actor and comedian is naive enough to believe that he might still be loved across the globe. Public opinion has shifted tremendously since it was revealed that he allegedly drugged and had sex with several women against their will. Still, he believes that he can rewrite his own narrative, tweeting out a message yesterday for us all to stare at in disbelief.

"Hey, Hey, Hey...It’s America’s Dad...I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and communities," wrote Cosby on social media. If this were coming from anybody else, it would be a sweet message on an important day. But the fact that it was written by Bill Cosby just leaves an ugly taste in our mouths.