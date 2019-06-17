OJ Simpson is one of the most polarizing people on the planet and the years since he was released from prison, he has kept fairly quiet and to himself. Well, now the Juice is really loose as he started his own Twitter account where he has a lot of "getting even to do." While the concept of Simpson on Twitter is both terrifying and hilarious, he is now using his platform to set the record straight on a bunch of rumors that have surrounded him since he was accused of murder back in 1994.

One of the biggest rumors around OJ was his alleged affair with Kris Jenner. Some believe that Khloe Kardashian is actually OJ's daughter and not the offspring of the late Robert Kardashian. Simpson was clearly sick of hearing about this because he took to Twitter with a video where he explains how none of these rumors are true.

As he explains, Kris and Robert had a great relationship when they were together and that he never felt attracted to her and vice versa. Simpson says he never felt compelled to have an affair with her and that the man making these claims was never actually his manager.

Kris and Khloe will probably be happy to hear OJ finally put these rumors to bed, although in pure internet fashion, the Twitter brigade will run with the narrative as they usually do.