OJ Simpson recently made his Twitter debut. This past Friday night, the controversial athlete signed up on Twitter and posted the first video to his new account to announce his presence. "Hey Twitter world this is yours truly," began Simpson with a wide smile on his face. "Now coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there so this one — @TheRealOJ32 — is the only official one. So, it should be a lot of fun. I got some getting even to do. So God bless. Take care." Hence, you may follow OJ Simpson and get a glimpse into his thoughts whenever he tweets. We do wonder what he will tweet about.

The latest news surrounding the Hall of Famer and ex-con surrounds quite the rumors. We reported on OJ Sipson's former manager, Norman Parado, claiming that OJ Simpson used to brag about "breaking" Kris Jenner with his sexual skills. The aforementioned encounter allegedly occurred in a hot-tub during the 1990s while Simpson, Kris, and Robert Kardashian along with the late Nicole were on a couple's vacation. You may read further about the shocking story here.

