Bill Cosby's publicist, Bill Wyatt, has issued a statement on the embattled comedian's behalf in support of Harvey Weinstein after the jury found him guilty of rape. Wyatt bashed the system itself, along with the #MeToo movement, while appearing to suggest that Weinstein's either innocent or at the very least, received an unfair trial.

David Maialetti-Pool/Getty Images

Based on Cosby's case, Wyatt claimed that much of this case was influenced by public opinion, rather than facts. "This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion," he wrote in an Instagram post. "There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial. Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts."

He added, "Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men...Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?"

Finally, Cosby's rep made sure to fire aim at "Becky" as well as the rest of the #MeToo movement.

"Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System," Wyatt said before signing off with #FreeCosby and calling for criminal justice reform.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault but he did get acquitted of the more serious charges against him including first degree rape.