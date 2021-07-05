Bill Cosby was released from prison last week, but the response to the news is what's been making even bigger headlines. His on-air wife on The Cosby Show, Phylicia Rashad, celebrated his release after the news emerged. "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected," the incoming dean of Howard University last Wednesday. It was immediately followed by a public apology but Howard University still reprimanded her.



Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Cosby has since issued a response directly to Howard University in defense of Phylicia Rashad. In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, the comedian urged Howard to support Rashad's freedom of speech. "Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus," the statement reads before comparing journalists to the insurrectionists on Jan. 6th.

"This mainstream media has become the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol," he continued. "Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day."

Cosby ended his note with all caps, writing, "WE THE PEOPLE STAND IN SUPPORT OF MS. PHYLICIA RASHAD."

Somehow, Bill Cosby's statement seems like it could only make matters worse for Phylicia Rashad's tenure at Howard University.

