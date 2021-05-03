Bill & Melinda Gates have raised three children together and have been married for 27 years. Together, the couple started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where they have provided aid all around the world. While their foundation has been called into question at times, they have continued with their philanthropic efforts and have always come across as a power couple of sorts.

Today, however, the couple made a bombshell announcement as Bill tweeted that the two would be getting a divorce. As they explain in their joint statement, the couple has been working on their relationship for a very long time although it seems like they have irreconcilable differences.

Per Bill & Melinda Gates:

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

This is a developing story, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Masters Grand Slam Indoor