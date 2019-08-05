Big Sean & Kash Doll Bring Their Detroit Swag To "Ready Set" Video

Kash Doll and Big Sean race some fast cars in "Ready Set."

Big Sean is in the midst of a major comeback, showing his fans why they were right to miss him. With a new album on the way soon, Sean seems hungrier than he's been in years. On top of all the solo work he's been putting in, the Don decided to help out one of his own, showing love to Kash Doll and collaborating on a Detroit anthem called "Ready Set." The two have strong chemistry on the track and now, they're bringing some visuals to the table.

Today, Kash Doll premiered the new video for "Ready Set," which includes Sean Don and a couple of her girls. The Take A Daytrip-produced bop follows a racing theme, showing both rappers on the track in some fast-moving vehicles. Cars do donuts around them before they hop in their proper whips and see who can push the pedal to the metal faster. Continuing her extensive work on music videos, Teyana Taylor is credited as the creative director of this joint, expanding her videography even further.

Take a look at the new video above and let us know what you think? Is Kash Doll the hottest female rapper out of Detroit right now?