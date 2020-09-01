Big Havi & Lil Keed Are On Their Rich Sh*t On "Vibez'N"

The ever-fruitful breeding ground for talent that is Atlanta continues to produce some incredible artists through its generations. Lil Keed, who is part of this year's XXL Freshman Cover, has been riding off of the wave of Trapped In Cleveland 3, his second project of the year following A-Team with Lil Yachty and Zaytoven.

This week, the rapper teamed up with fellow buzzing Atlanta rapper Big Havi for their new single, "Vibez'N." Havi's been buzzing, as well, over the past few months. The two deliver an electrifying banger on their new collaboration, detailing their expensive shopping sprees and abundance of women they're surrounded by. Havi and Keed's off-kilter auto-tune delivery work well with each other, especially as they find new pockets of melodies and flows.

Check out their new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

In a fucking Rolls same color as Amber Rose

I ain't never slippin' on these diamonds, they water wet, a boat

To the foreign, to the mansion, came from the stove

I ain't even got time for these crazy hoes, no

