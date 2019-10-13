Big Cousin Drops Off "Blue Money" EP

As promised, Big Cousin has unveiled his newest project with the arrival of Blue Money, a six-track EP featuring additional vocals from Stalley, Shateish, and Evidence while productions credits go the the likes of Nottz, Jansport J, Khrysis and Eric G.

“It’s about grinding no matter the circumstance to get what you want in life,” says Big Cousin of the content found on Blue Money. “These are my thoughts, perspective, and how I made it through to get where I’m at now.”

The new effort arrives via the New-York -born, London-based emcee's Global Not Local Records home. Enjoy the project in full down below.