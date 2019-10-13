mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Cousin Drops Off "Blue Money" EP

Milca P.
October 13, 2019 00:49
37 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Blue Money
Big Cousin

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Big Cousin follows through on "Blue Money" EP.


As promised, Big Cousin has unveiled his newest project  with the arrival of Blue Money, a six-track EP featuring additional vocals from Stalley, Shateish, and Evidence while productions credits go the the likes of Nottz, Jansport J, Khrysis and Eric G.

“It’s about grinding no matter the circumstance to get what you want in life,” says Big Cousin of the content found on Blue Money. “These are my thoughts, perspective, and how I made it through to get where I’m at now.”

The new effort arrives via the New-York -born, London-based emcee's Global Not Local Records home. Enjoy the project in full down below.

Big Cousin new music albums Mixtapes ep blue money Stalley
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Big Cousin Drops Off "Blue Money" EP
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject