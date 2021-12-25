Big Boogie Links With Yo Gotti On His New Album, "UnderRated"

CMG artist Big Boogie is rounding out a successful 2021 with UnderRated, a 16-track project that contains just one feature from Yo Gotti on "Bad Vibes." The new album arrives just a little over a year after the rapper signed to the label and released his mixtape titled Final Nightmare, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Moneybagg Yo, Dej Loaf, and once again, Gotti.

As HipHopDx reports, Boogie found himself facing some legal troubles earlier this year after his alleged involvement in a Mississippi highway shooting. In April, 24 individuals (including the recording artist) were cleared "after an investigation determined the gun used in the shooting was legally owned," and an aggressor could not be clearly pinpointed.





The album arrived on December 24th following a relatively quiet new music Friday, giving fans something to listen to on the holiday other than played-out Christmas music.

Stream UnderRated by Big Boogie below and let us know what your top three favourite titles are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Mixed Emotions

2. Pop Out

3. Lower Level Talk

4. FWM

5. Pussy Power

6. Aite

7. Bro Code

8. Dude

9. Hot Box

10. Big Dude

11. Car Flip

12. Tired Of Love

13. Bad Vibes (feat. Yo Gotti)

14. 392

15. Q Said Snap

16. Voices

