Bia Returns With "For Certain" EP Ft. Lil Jon, Lil Durk, Doe Boy, & 42 Dugg

After dropping a handful of singles in 2020, Bia has delivered her first project after signing with Epic Records. The rapper inked the deal earlier this year and she's steadily shared tracks including "Cover Girl," "Skate," "Free Bia (1st Day Out)," and her Lil Durk-assisted single, "Same Hands." It's been a whirlwind for Bia ever since her "Best On Earth" collaboration with Russ last year landed her on the charts along with a certified Platinum single, and her Friday (December 11) For Certain EP proves that she's ready for her season.

"I hope you love listening as much as I loved making this," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being patient." For Certain is Bia's second EP and third project in her discography, so fans are eagerly anticipating what she has lined up for her debut studio album. Her latest release includes appearances by the aforementioned Durkio in addition to Lil Jon, Doe Boy, and 42 Dugg.

Stream For Certain and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Bia Bia ft. Lil Jon

2. Skate

3. Whole Lotta Money

4. Same Hands ft. Lil Durk

5. Automatic ft. Doe Boy & 42 Dugg

6. Plate

7. Cover Girl

(Bonus) Free Bia (1st Day Out)