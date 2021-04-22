The sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, and now that all American citizens have been deemed eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, people are adjusting to the new normal. Miami has been a go-to hot spot for vacationers as the beachside city has been open for business for months, even as other areas have been locked under quarantine. People have been partying in the streets and it's not difficult to spot a celebrity or two, but who would have thought that Bhad Bhabie and Mike Tyson would run into each other.

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, uploaded a photo where she is seen posing with a smiling Tyson. She didn't offer up a caption to put things into context, but it seems that Bregoli wanted to highlight another aspect of the image.

In addition to her moment with the boxing legend, Bregoli shared another photo where she zoomed in on two men standing behind them. It looks as if the strangers wanted to capitalize off of the moment by making sure they were preserved for posterity. Meanwhile, Bregoli's friend Tana Mongeau couldn't help but jump in the comments with her reaction: "hahahaahhahahhahaha."

Check out Bregoli and Tyson's posing for the Gram below.