Bhad Bhabie has been fighting back against body shamers all week. A few days ago, she posted a picture of herself by the pool in a swimsuit, and her commenters tore her to shreds, attacking the way she looks and telling her that she's "too skinny." Responding to the haters, the viral sensation said she has always been on the smaller side, weighing in at 87 pounds, which is considered a healthy weight for her height.

With people continuing to try and make the 18-year-old rapper feel bad about herself, Bhad Bhabie replied to a fan who asked what type of cosmetic work she's gotten done, and she revealed that her attempts to have a larger behind haven't exactly worked out, but that she'll definitely have a BBL one day.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"I need to kno what surgery she got," wrote one person in her comments.

"Nothing has ever worked for me," admitted Bhad Bhabie. "I've tried silicone shots and sculptra it don't stick and I don't think I got enough silicone but trust me when I do find something that will work you will know Bc imma have a big ass bootyyyyy."



Gary Miller/Getty Images

Last year, the rapper spoke out against body shamers who suggested she looked different, claiming that she's getting older, which is enough to change her face and body. "Stop making up shit I don't have any surgery's... leave me tf alone," she added.

Take a look at Bhad Bhabie's recent photos below, as well as her reply regarding cosmetic procedures.