Beyonce's "Ivy Park" Adidas collection is headed to retailers next Saturday, January 18 and we have new details today about what's on the horizon. In addition to the collaborative apparel that will be releasing, Beyonce and Adidas have also teamed up for a four-pack of footwear options, including two Adidas Nite Joggers, an Adidas Sambarose and an UltraBoost.

Official images of the latter recently surfaced, showcasing a predominately maroon color scheme, highlighted by a solar orange outsole and a matching "Ivy Park" hangtag that can be clipped onto the heel. Additional details include hiking-inspired laces with a lace toggle and "Ivy Park" detailing in place of the familiar "UltraBoost" text on the heel cup.

According to Sneaker News, one of the Ivy Park x Adidas Nite Joggers will also feature a "Maroon/Maroon/Solar Orange" color scheme, while the other is reportedly listed as "Ecru Tint/Grey/Solar Orange." The Adidas Samabrose, which Beyonce teased on her IG account last month, comes in white with maroon and solar orange accents.

Stay tuned for more details of the full collection.